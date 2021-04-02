State reports 3 COVID-19 cases in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Friday, Illinois health officials reported 3,235 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths.
The state has now had 1,251,346 total cases and 21,349 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are three no cases in White County.
There are no newly reported deaths in our area of Illinois.
Illinois has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to higher education staff, government workers, and media.
As of Monday, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders also became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,709 cases, 50 deaths
- White County - 1,657 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,334 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 541 cases, 12 deaths
