Panther offense pummels Aces softball up in Cedar Falls

A 15-run fourth inning saw UNI turn a 7-6 lead into a 22-6 advantage. Trailing 1-0 in the top of the second, Marah Wood hit a leadoff single and would later score on a hit by Lindsay Renneisen. UNI came back with three runs in both the second and third frames, but Evansville came through with a big effort in the fourth. Haley Woolf led off with a double before before scoring on a Jenna Lis hit. Jessica Fehr and Renneisen walked to load the bases for Bella Coffey, who hit the first home run of her career – a grand slam. Her hit got UE back within one run at 7-6.