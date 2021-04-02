Owensboro Public Schools might soon have mini health clinics for sick students

“We want a partner that provide us a doctor or a nurse practitioner that can maybe be an on-call type of person,” Constant said. “Or with the advent of telehealth, and the more prevalence of telehealth that we’ve seen over COVID, we’re hoping to institute some telehealth contacts as well. But we want a student to be able to go in to the nurse’s office if they’re feeling sick, connect potentially to that practitioner/doctor, get a diagnosis and even get prescriptions prescribed to that student based on parents’ permission and things like that. We hope also that the partner will be able to bill insurance and Medicaid for us.”