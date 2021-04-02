Owensboro Health names new president and chief executive officer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has named Mark Marsh as its next president and chief executive officer.
Marsh, who will succeed outgoing president and chief executive officer Greg Strahan, is expected to begin his new role with Owensboro Health on June 7.
Marsh has led hospitals in Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida.
“Throughout his career, Mark has led healthcare organizations to achieve outstanding success, and he is the perfect fit to continue our momentum at Owensboro Health,” said Jeff Carpenter, chairman of the Owensboro Health Board of Directors, which led the search. “Mark will set an engaging vision for our team, build strong relationships, and be actively involved in the communities we serve.”
Marsh is a native of Cincinnati and played football for Western Kentucky University.
