OVC Tennis Championships coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Sports Corporation announced the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championship will be hosted at the Wesselman Tennis Center.
That tournament is scheduled for April 23-25.
Organizers say this will be the first time the OVC Tennis Championships will be held in Evansville.
The 2020 Championships were canceled due to the public health emergency.
The top four men’s and women’s teams will compete for the conference championship at the end of the 2021 conference season.
Wesselman Tennis Center and the Evansville Tennis Center already hold several US Tennis Association championships each year.
The championships will be moved to the Evansville Tennis Center in case of bad weather.
