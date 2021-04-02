Marty Simmons hired as new head basketball coach at Eastern Illinois

Simmons has previously served as the head coach at his alma mater Evansville, SIUE and Wartburg (Iowa). At Evansville he won 184 games leading the Purple Aces to five postseason appearances including the 2015 CIT Championship. He won 20 or more games three times including 25 during the 2015-16 season when Evansville finished tied for second in the Missouri Valley Conference. At SIUE he won 88 games in five seasons twice guiding SIUE to the NCAA Division II Tournament. He coached one season at Wartburg.