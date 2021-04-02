Marty Simmons hired as new head basketball coach at Eastern Illinois

UE Head Coach Marty Simmons
By Aaron Hancock | April 1, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 8:19 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WFIE) - Eastern Illinois Athletic Director Tom Michael has announced that Marty Simmons has been hired as the Panthers men’s basketball coach.

Simmons has previously served as the head coach at his alma mater Evansville, SIUE and Wartburg (Iowa). At Evansville he won 184 games leading the Purple Aces to five postseason appearances including the 2015 CIT Championship. He won 20 or more games three times including 25 during the 2015-16 season when Evansville finished tied for second in the Missouri Valley Conference. At SIUE he won 88 games in five seasons twice guiding SIUE to the NCAA Division II Tournament. He coached one season at Wartburg.

Simmons comes to EIU after serving on the coaching staff at Clemson where the Tigers played in this year’s NCAA Tournament. He becomes the fourth head coach in the Panthers NCAA Division I history and the 15th overall head coach since EIU began playing basketball in 1908.

Simmons is a native of Lawrenceville, Illinois, where as a prep player he helped lead his team to two straight Illinois State Basketball Championships and was named one of the 100 Legends of IHSA Basketball in 2006. He was Illinois Mr. Basketball in 1983.

Eastern Illinois

• Hired as 15th head coach in program history, March 31, 2021

Clemson University

• Special Assistant to the Head Coach

• 2019 World University Games Gold Medalist

• 2021 NCAA Tournament

• 2019 & 2020 NIT

University of Evansville

• Head Coach from 2007-2018

• Evansville Record (184-175)

• Five Postseason Appearances

• 2015 CIT Champion (CollegeInsider.com)

• Three 20+ win seasons (best was 25-9 in 2016)

• Coached nine first team All-Missouri Valley Conference players

SIUE

• Head Coach from 2002-07

• SIUE Record (88-59)

• 2005 GLVC Coach of the Year

• 2006 NCAA Division II Tournament Elite Eight

• 2005 NCAA Tournament

• Coached eight All-GLVC Players including two Freshmen of the Year

Wartburg College

• Head Coach from 1996-97

• Wartburg Record (10-14)

University of Evansville (Assistant Coach)

• Assistant Coach (1997-02 & 1990-96)

• 1999 Missouri Valley Conference Champions

• 1999 NCAA Tournament

• 1993 Midwestern Collegiate Conference Champions

• 1993 NCAA Tournament

• 1992 Midwestern Collegiate Conference Champions

• 1992 NCAA Tournament

Personal

• Began collegiate career at University of Indiana

• Finished collegiate career at University of Evansville

• Two-time first team All-Midwestern Collegiate Conference

• Jersey No. 50 retired at Evansville

• Led Evansville to second round of 1988 NIT

* Played high school basketball at Lawrenceville (Ill.) High School

• Led Lawrenceville HS to 1982 & 1983 IHSA State Championships

• 1983 Illinois Mr. Basketball

Education

Bachelor’s - University of Evansville, 1987

Master’s - University of Evansville, 1993

Family

Wife: Angie Simmons

Children: Cole, Brittany, Blake, Kelsey

Career Record: 282-248

Post Season Appearances as Head Coach: Seven

Post Season Appearances Player/Assistant/HC: 14

Post Season Appearances

2021 - NCAA Tournament

2020 - NIT Tournament

2019 - NIT Tournament

2015 - CIT Champion

2013 - CIT Semifinals

2012 - CBI

2011 - CBI

2009 - CIT

2006 - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

2005 - NCAA Tournament

1999 - NCAA Tournament

1993 - NCAA Tournament

1992 - NCAA Tournament

1988 - NIT (2nd Round) - Player

