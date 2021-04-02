Ind. reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 1 in Vanderbugh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, Indiana reported 1,256 new coronavirus cases and 20 new deaths.
That brings the pandemic total in the state to 688,916 cases and 12,662 deaths.
The state map shows one of the new deaths is in Vanderburgh County.
It shows 20 new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Dubois County, 11 new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry County, four new cases in Posey County, 18 new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
If you don’t have a computer or cell phone, you can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,796 cases, 391 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,036 cases, 116 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,613 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,778 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,666 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,226 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,258 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,291 cases, 34 deaths
