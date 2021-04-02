Green River District reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 15 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 10 are in Daviess County, two are in Ohio County, and there is one new case in each Henderson, McLean and Webster counties.
The district has recorded a total of 20,836 cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Out of those reported cases, officials say 18,715 residents of the seven-county region have recovered from the virus.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday.
This brings the countywide number to 2,847 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 2,772 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 19 active cases.
Those 40 and older in Kentucky can get their shot.
Starting Monday, April 5, residents 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,951 cases, 173 deaths, 8,996 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,847 cases, 56 deaths, 2,772 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,080 cases, 131 deaths, 3,775 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,441 cases, 53 deaths, 2,209 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,378 cases, 71 deaths, 3,844 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,173 cases, 19 deaths, 1,030 recovered
- McLean Co. - 842 cases, 28 deaths, 768 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,246 cases, 15 deaths, 1,143 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 805 cases, 16 deaths, 725 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.