2 Evansville men arrested after chase in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they were involved in a chase Friday morning.
It started around 10:30 a.m. near the 30 mile marker of the Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkins Co.
Troopers say they pulled over a driver who initially stopped, but then sped off again.
They say he took the Hanson exit, but then got back on to I-69.
The car was eventually stopped with a tire deflation device at the 80 mile maker.
Troopers say the driver, 23-year-old Destin Svestka, of Evansville, was charged with Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment 1st degree (police officer), wanton endangerment 1st degree, and various other traffic offenses.
The passenger, 25-year-old Isiah Fellows, of Evansville, was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
A press release says both were taken to the Hopkins County Jail, but a mug shot for Fellows was not available at the time of this report.
