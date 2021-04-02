EFD: Friday morning house fire considered accidental

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Jackson Avenue in Evansville Friday morning.
Officials say that call came in just before 8 a.m. when a passerby called 911 when they saw smoke coming from the roof.
When crews arrived, they say they found fire in the attic. They were able to put that fire out in about 10 minutes.
Authorities say it was an electrical fire, and the damage was contained to the wooden structural components and insulation of the ceiling above a bedroom and bathroom.
Fire officials tell us the owners were not home at the time of the fire, and it appeared to be under renovation.
The fire was considered accidental, and no injuries were reported.
