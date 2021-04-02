Easter events happening this weekend in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend the Easter Bunny is hopping into town, and there are some events going on in the Tri-State.
The West Side Nut Club is hosting a drive-thru event for the holiday.
Organizers say kids must be in the car to get their eggs, baskets and other goodies.
That’s happening from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the corner of St. Joe and the Lloyd Expressway.
There’s also another Easter event in Evansville this weekend.
4 Good Community is hosting an Easter egg hunt Saturday at Willard Library.
Officials say there will be about 2,000 eggs up for grabs and all kids are welcome.
The Easter Bunny will also be there.
That set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
The hunt is on in downtown Princeton Saturday as well.
The city’s annual Easter egg hunt starts at 9 a.m. on the courthouse lawn. You might run into the Easter Bunny there for a photo opportunity.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.