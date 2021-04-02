Deaconess Aquatic Center on schedule to be completed by summer 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say work on the new Deaconess Aquatic Center is expected to be finished in late summer of 2021.
The aquatic center is being built at Garvin Park across from Bosse Field, and will replace Lloyd Pool on Evansville’s north side.
The facility will have a competition pool, recreational pool and a splash pad.
The venue is 80,000 square feet, and will attract local and regional diving, swimming meets, as well as provide something for everyone in Evansville.
“Children are going to be able to do the learn-to-swim program, so we’ll be doing all sorts of programming that will also meet the needs and desires of the local community,” Brian Holtz with the City of Evansville Parks and Recreation Department said.
Talks are still underway as far as admission prices and the facility will be available to rent for parties.
