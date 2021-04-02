CVS Health surpasses 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with CVS Health say they have now administered more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, and that includes in the Tri-State.
Locally, there are currently four CVS Pharmacy locations that offer vaccinations: three in Evansville and one in Owensboro.
- Evansville:
- 801 North First Ave.
- 2344 Covert Ave.
- 101 N. Burkhardt Rd.
- Owensboro:
- 3311 Highway 54
Dr. Sarah Edington is a district leader with CVS Health.
She says CVS now has the ability to administer up to 25 million shots per month.
Although not every pharmacy location offers COVID-19 vaccines right now, officials say it is certainly a possibility down the road.
”We are adding more stores every week,” says Dr. Edington. “As we get more supply, we will open up more appointments and add more locations, because we have the capacity to do so.”
Dr. Edington says, like many other companies, CVS is waiting on more supply before offering more vaccination sites. She says there is no clear timeline on when vaccines could become available at all CVS Pharmacy locations.
Right now, customers do have to make an appointment to get a shot through CVS.
Those who are eligible can make an appointment by going to cvs.com, the CVS Pharmacy app, or by calling (800) 746-7287.
As of Friday afternoon, there are appointments available in both Evansville and Owensboro.
Dr. Edington asks those who book an appointment with CVS Health to bring two things to the vaccination appointment: an insurance card, if you have one, and a positive attitude.
“It fuels us to continue to vaccinate our communities,” says Dr. Edington.
As a reminder, Dr. Edington says those who are vaccinated do have to wait two weeks before being considered immune.
“Continue to social distance,” says Dr. Edington. “Please continue to wear your mask. Continue to wash your hands as we get one step closer to being together.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.