3 people hurt in Corydon crash

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson authorities say there was a crash just before noon Friday in Corydon.
It happened in the 8700 block of BF Overfield Road.
Deputies say a car coming over a hill crashed into an SUV that was going the other direction.
The driver of the car was flown to an Evansville hospital.
The 77-year-old driver of the SUV and her 82-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with possible injuries.
Deputies say both women were wearing seatbelts, but the driver of the car was not.
