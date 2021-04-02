Aces softball hits the road for first time in month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following a 15-game homestand that saw the University of Evansville softball team go 11-4 overall and 5-1 against Missouri Valley Conference opposition, the Purple Aces take to the road this weekend for a 3-game set at UNI. Play gets underway on Friday with a noon doubleheader before an 11 a.m. contest on Saturday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex in Cedar Falls...ESPN3 will carry all three contests.