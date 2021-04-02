Aces softball hits the road for first time in month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following a 15-game homestand that saw the University of Evansville softball team go 11-4 overall and 5-1 against Missouri Valley Conference opposition, the Purple Aces take to the road this weekend for a 3-game set at UNI. Play gets underway on Friday with a noon doubleheader before an 11 a.m. contest on Saturday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex in Cedar Falls...ESPN3 will carry all three contests.
Last Time Out
- Taking on Valparaiso last weekend, UE earned its first 3-game MVC sweep since 2019 to improve to 5-1 through its first six conference games...that is the best start since 2002 when the Aces recorded an identical mark through six games
- Eryn Gould and Jessica Fehr each batted over .500 in the series while Marah Wood hit a pair of home runs on her way to being named the league’s Newcomer of the Week...Izzy Vetter threw 14 innings against Valpo and struck out 21 batters
- On Tuesday, Evansville faced UT Martin in a midweek contests...the Skyhawks took a 4-0 lead entering the bottom of the sixth before the Aces scored a pair in the bottom of the frame to get within two...UTM added two more in the seventh on their way to a 6-2 win
- Winning 17 of its first 25 games, the Aces are off to their best overall start since the 2008 campaign
Reaching Base
- Senior Eryn Gould continues to reach base by any means possible and is currently 19th in the nation and tops in the MVC, reaching base 58.5% of the time in 2021
- Over her last seven games, Gould has taken her game to an even higher level, reaching base in 21 of her last 26 plate appearances (80.7%)
- Gould was named the MVC Player of the Week on March 22 after reaching base 83.3% of the time versus Loyola while hitting a pair of home runs
- Her .441 batting average and 25 RBI are each second in the conference while her total of 30 hits and 24 runs scored are both tied for second
Make it 3
- For the third time this season, Marah Wood garnered MVC Newcomer of the Week accolades on March 29 after batting .417 and hitting two home runs in a 4-0 week for the Aces
- Since going 0-4 in the MVC opener against Loyola, Wood has rebounded, going 9-for-21 from the plate over the last 7 games and has two home runs and five RBI
- For the season, she leads the squad with seven homers while sitting second with a .365 average, 21 RBI and 16 runs scored
Highway Robbery
- Averaging 2.44 steals per game, the Aces rank 8th in the NCAA and are tops among Valley schools...UE has four players currently ranked in the top 150 nationally in steals per game (Adams, Hood, Gould, Fain)
- Hannah Hood leads the team with 12 steals in 12 attempts while Mea Adams is right behind, going 11-for-11...the duo rank third and fourth in the league, respectively
