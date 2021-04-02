Aces men’s & women’s golf hit the road to start the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Spring action continues for the University of Evansville men’s golf team, who are set to open the Murray State Invitational on Sunday in Dickson, Tennessee.
Set for Greystone Country Club, the tournament will feature 36 holes on Monday and the final 18 on Tuesday. Par is set for 72 while the yardage comes in at 6,858. Murray State, Southern Illinois, UT Martin and Tennessee State highlight the 2021 field.
The men are back in action for the first time since March 16 when UE earned a top ten finish at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville, Tenn. Evansville came in 9th place.
Spencer Wagner had a strong tournament, tying for 15th place with a 216 over the course of three rounds. He began the event with two 1-under rounds of 71. Second on the team was Isaac Rohleder, who tied for 32nd. He also had an excellent opening day, carding an even 72.
Jessie Brumley rounded out the UE top three as his third-round final of 74 tied him for 46th overall with a 225.
--Lady Aces Golf Heads to Terre Haute--
A quick turnaround will see the University of Evansville women’s golf team return to action this weekend at the ISU Invitational.
Hosted by Indiana State, the tournament will be played at the Country Club of Terre Haute. Par is a 72 and the yardage is approximately 5900. Play gets underway on Sunday with an 11 a.m. ET start while Monday’s start time is 9 a.m. ET. Teams will play 18 holes each day.
Joining the Purple Aces in the event are Butler, Eastern Illinois, Green Bay, Indiana State, Northern Iowa, Rose-Hulman, Valparaiso and Western Michigan.
UE is coming off of a 6th place finish at the Pinehurst Women’s Intercollegiate, which wrapped up on Tuesday. Alyssa McMinn got better in each round and capped off the event with a 1-under 71. She tied for 7th place to lead the Aces.
Caitlin O’Donnell was second for Evansville. A 3-round total of 232 saw her tie for 21st. Allison Enchelmayer came home in a tie for 35th on the charts.
