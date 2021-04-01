Tim Riley to be inducted into Ky. High School Basketball HOF

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Current Owensboro Catholic and former Warren Central boys head basketball coach, Tim Riley, was announced Wednesday as a 2021 inductee of the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
Riley began coaching the Dragons’ program in the 1990s, retiring from the position in 2011.
During his career at Warren Central, he amassed a 307-128 record and won eight Region 4 titles. The Dragons have 12 wins in the Sweet 16 tournament and won the 2004 state title.
Riley stepped away from the Warren Central position to be an assistant for the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team. He then had a stint at a high school in Tennessee before accepting the position at Owensboro Catholic in 2015.
The 2021 Hall of Fame Class is set to be inducted on July 24.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.