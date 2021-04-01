Muhlenberg Co. ready for Sweet 16 Tournament

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Mustangs are the lone local high school basketball team to still be left standing in the Kentucky playoffs.
After defeating Owensboro Catholic by 15 points over the weekend, the Mustangs will now head to Lexington for the final stage of the post-season.
”We’ve got beat by Owensboro two years in a row in the semifinals,” Muhlenberg County senior Nash Divine said. “I think these guys just took it and said we’re not letting it happen again. Once we made it here, we’re like we made it this far, might as well take it to Rupp Arena too.”
Muhlenberg County is riding a 16-game win streak coming into the Sweet 16 Tournament. The team’s only loss of the season came back on January 22, a six-point defeat at the hands of Hopkinsville.
“We really try to pride ourselves in having great basketball practices, competitive basketball practices and we hope the games are an extension of what we’re able to do in practice,” head coach Kyle Eades said.
With the biggest stage of the postseason now ahead of them, the Mustangs will look to take their confidence and ride the momentum of a spectacular regular season into Rupp Arena.
“They love one another, they’re extremely connected on both ends of the floor, very unselfish,” Eades said. “So I think when you see them in a 32-minute contest, you’re seeing a by-product of who they are as people.”
Muhlenberg County (19-1) and Ft. Thomas Highlands (26-4) are set to tip off Day 2 of the boys tournament in Lexington on Thursday at 11 a.m.
