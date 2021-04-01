Man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing vehicle in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man wanted on four active warrants is now in custody.
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Anthony Simms was arrested after he fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Law enforcement were able to stop the suspect on foot.
Simms was wanted on a pair of failure to appear warrants, plus an indictment warrant that contains five separate charges, including tampering with physical evidence, theft of identity of another without consent, possession of controlled substance in the 1st degree (Meth), drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender. He now also faces a charge of evading police.
He was arrested and placed in the Hopkins County Jail.
