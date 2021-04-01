Jury finds Jasper man guilty of child molesting

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man has been found guilty of molesting a child.
46-year-old Franklin Gramelspacher was arrested in September of 2019 and is accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times over a two-year period.
His conviction was handed down in Dubois Circuit Court Wednesday and includes nine counts of child molesting and two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor - all felonies.
Gramelspacher will be sentenced on April 20 at 10 a.m.
