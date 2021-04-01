How to protect spring plants in freezing temperatures?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With temperatures dropping below freezing the next couple of nights, locals might be concerned about their spring plants.
14 News stopped in Wednesday at the SWN Garden Center on Millersburg Road to find out what people can do to protect their budding investment.
“With a heavier freeze coming in, you’re going to want to insulate a little bit better than that you can use a cardboard box,” one worker said. “I would still use the bed sheet and put the box on top of it, or a rubbermaid bin as well, so yeah - it’s not hopeless.”
To check out the inventory and tips to care for plants, click here to go to the SWN Garden Center website for more information.
