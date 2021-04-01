Emotions run high at solar meeting in Posey Co.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Area Plan Commission continued crafting changes to its solar ordinance Wednesday night. The special meeting, called by the recommending body, wrangled up several local farmers who drove their tractors into town.
Emotions even seemed to be elevated at times among the audience.
Two men and a woman were escorted out the meeting, but not before vocalizing their frustrations with the APC on the direction of its decisions.
These commotions were not the only attention grabber.
Several tractors rolled down the streets of downtown Mount Vernon ahead of the meeting.
Four main topics were taken into consideration. Each of these areas include setbacks, landscaping, fencing, and property value guarantees when it comes to solar projects.
Area Plan Commission set perimeters on how close solar projects can be to a person’s property, which include not less than 100 feet from a non-participating property line, not less than 300 feet from a non-participating residence and not less than 500 feet from a public building like schools or churches.
In landscaping, APC unanimously cleared a non-invasive evergreen, planted in at least two offset rows, which should stand 6-feet tall at the time of planting.
Fencing was passed as presented which is standard fencing, excluding barbed wire, and should be at least seven feet tall.
Lastly, the decision on property value guarantees is getting pushed onto the county commissioners by not sending any language. The topic, along with the previous three, will be up to that body to decide.
