Sources: Marty Simmons to be named head coach at Eastern Illinois

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -According to sources on social media, former UE player and Aces’ head coach Marty Simmons, is headed to Eastern Illinois to take over the Panthers’ men’s basketball program. The university announced in early March that former head coach, Jay Spoonhour’s contract would not be renewed.
Simmons was most recently Special Assistant at Clemson University, before that he spent 11 seasons at the University of Evansville coaching his alma mater. He led the Purple Aces to a CIT Championship during the 2014-15 season. Simmons was released from his duties in 2018 and replaced with former UE head coach, Walter McCarty.
Before his stint at UE, Simmons was also the head coach at SIUE.
