Owensboro’s City Attorney arrested on drunk driving charge days before retirement

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s City Attorney, Stephen Lynn, was arrested in Webster County back on March 20 and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence.
According to the Providence Police Department, they got a call on that date about a man at Big Dog’s Gym who was reportedly under the influence while sitting in an SUV in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they identified the driver as Lynn. They say he was sitting in the driver seat with the SUV running.
Authorities say they noticed Lynn had slowed and slurred speech.
They say they had him perform sobriety tests, which he failed.
Lynn was arrested and taken to the Webster County Jail. He has since been released.
Stephen Lynn announced his retirement earlier this year. The city manager confirmed Lynn’s last day of employment is Wednesday, March 31.
