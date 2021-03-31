Owensboro High School releases plans for Prom 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro High School has announced its plans for prom this year.
School officials say Prom 2021 will be from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on May 14 at Rash Stadium. They say if that doesn’t work at Rash Stadium, they will move it to South Gym.
They say OHS seniors can invite one date. If that date is from another school, organizers say they must be included in the prom registration to attend.
School leaders say that masks must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking. They say there must be three feet of social distancing between groups of students, excluding dates.
