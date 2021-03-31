No more temperature checks taking place at Owensboro Public Schools

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Starting on Thursday, Owensboro Public Schools will not be recording temperatures as students arrive at school.
In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, OPS officials say the Kentucky Department of Education no longer considers the taking of temperatures an effective way of detecting COVID-19.
However, if a student is showing any other symptoms, their temperature will be checked. This student will be sent home if their temperature registers above 100.4 degrees.
You can read the full letter in the Facebook post below:
