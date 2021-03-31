Late rally falls short for UE softball

After the Skyhawks extended the lead to 4-0 in the sixth, the Aces got on the board in the bottom of the frame. Hannah Hood hit a leadoff double before McLean was hit by a pitch. Haley Woolf helped to advance the runners to second and third before a Marah Wood plated Hood for UE’s first run. Alyssa Barela added a sacrifice fly in the inning to cut the UTM lead in half.