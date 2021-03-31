ISP: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Washington man is dead after a crash in Dubois County early Wednesday morning.
Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Road 161 near Holland at 2:25.
Troopers say an investigation revealed that a 2014 Volvo Semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on State Road 161 when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons.
They say the vehicle came to rest on the east side of the road after hitting several trees. Officials say 45-year-old James Burchell Jr. died as a result of the crash.
An Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist responded to the scene.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.