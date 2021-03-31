Indiana vaccine eligibility opens for Hoosiers 16+ Wed.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Hoosiers 16 and older are now eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state is also just days away from lifting the governor’s mask mandate.
Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement last week, saying the state’s mandate will just become an advisory, starting April 6.
Another change starting on April 6 is venue capacity decisions will be in the hands of local health officials.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone can call 211.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that more than 79,000 Hoosiers ages 30 to 39 signed up for their free COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, the first day of their eligibility.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,729 cases, 390 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,026 cases, 115 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,584 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,774 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,655 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,194 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,254 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,290 cases, 34 deaths
