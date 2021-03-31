Health officials report 3 new COVID-19 cases in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Illinois health officials reported 2,592 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths.
The state has now had 1,244,585 total cases and 21,301 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are two new cases in White County and one in Wayne County.
There are no newly reported deaths in our area of Illinois.
Illinois has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to higher education staff, government workers, and media.
As of Monday, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders also became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,708 cases, 50 deaths
- White County - 1,652 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,333 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 541 cases, 12 deaths
