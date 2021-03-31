Green River District reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 27 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 17 are in Daviess County, six are in Henderson County, two are in McLean County, and there is one new case in both Hancock and Union counties.
Green River health officials say they have recorded a total of 20,789 cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Out of those reported cases, officials say 18,663 residents of the seven-county region have recovered from the virus.
Those 40 and older can start getting their shot after an order from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Hospital officials say they’re still going to prioritize those in Phase 1A through 1C and those 50 and older. However, officials say if they see open appointment slots, they’ll start making appointments for those on the waitlist.
Officials encourage everyone to sign up through their website.
Ohio County Healthcare is now scheduling vaccinations for anyone 18 and older. Officials say priority scheduling will be given to those in phases 1A, 1B and 1C.
You can schedule appointments online or by calling 270-215-9082. Officials say they have appointment slots open as early as Friday of this week.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,922 cases, 174 deaths, 8,970 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,841 cases, 56 deaths, 2,752 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,080 cases, 131 deaths, 3,775 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,438 cases, 53 deaths, 2,204 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,375 cases, 71 deaths, 3,831 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,168 cases, 19 deaths, 1,028 recovered
- McLean Co. - 840 cases, 28 deaths, 767 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,243 cases, 15 deaths, 1,139 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 803 cases, 16 deaths, 724 recovered
