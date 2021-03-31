Freezing temps Thursday and Friday morning.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Skies will clear late Wednesday night and allow temps to slip into the upper 20s. A freeze warning is in effect for the Tri-State for Thursday and Friday mornings. Sunny on Thursday with a high of 45, about 12 degrees below average. Friday morning will be the coldest of the week with a low of 25, and afternoon highs will rise to near 50s. Sunny and dry through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. Slight chance for rain on Monday and Tuesday as highs climb into the middle 70s.