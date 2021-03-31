Eagles officially inks Swope, Stafford

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball announced the signing of 5-foot-10 guard Isaiah Swope and 6-foot-2 guard Isaiah Stafford for the 2021-22 season. Swope and Stafford are the first to sign with USI and Head Coach Stan Gouard this spring. USI also inked 6-foot-7 forward Jack Mielke for 2021-22 last fall.
“The combined talent and potential of Isiah Stafford and Isiah Swope is really exciting,” said Gouard. “Both of these young men fit the culture of our program and come from outstanding families and coaches who have provided wonderful support and guidance. We felt it was important to sign great players and great people.”
“It’s our responsibility now to help both of these young men in taking the next steps in their individual development—not only athletically but also as men,” concluded Gouard.
Swope comes to USI after a successful prep career at Castle High School (Newburgh, Indiana), earning the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference Player of the Year award in 2021. He also was named All-State after averaging 22.2 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per contest as a senior.
The Newburgh, Indiana, native, who also was named honorable mention All-State as a junior, became the seventh player all-time at Castle to score over 1,000 points during his career.
“With Isaiah Swope, his quickness and ball handling make him a tough guy to defend,” said Gouard. “Swope is one of the most explosive scorers in the state and watching him at Castle on a number of occasions proved night-in and night-out that he can compete on a high level.”
Stafford makes the trip south from Crispus Attucks High School (Indianapolis, Indiana) where he was the Indianapolis City Player of the Year after posting 18.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per contest. He shot 51 percent from the field and 81 percent from the free-throw line in 2020-21.
Stafford transferred to Crispus Attucks after playing his first three seasons at Bolingbrook High School in Illinois (Bolingbrook). He was named Academic All-State twice during his prep career at BHS.
“Isaiah Stafford is a strong and athletic guard,” said Gouard “He has a great feel for the game and brings grit and toughness to the table. Isaiah (Stafford) certainly has the capacity to make big contributions to our team success as a freshman.”
The Screaming Eagles completed their first season under Gouard by making their 28th appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament and finished 2020-21 with a 12-5 overall record. USI also placed second in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in 2020-21.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
