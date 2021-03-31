The Copper House coming to Franklin St. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is set to debut on Franklin Street in Evansville.
Charisa Perkins owns The Copper House, which is setting up shop in the former Tin Man Brewing building.
She tells us that she is very close to opening this upscale. Perkins says she is ready to roll out the restaurant’s menu.
“Being able to get in there and test out dishes, and we actually built a new kitchen where the brewery used to be,” said Perkins. “So definitely the most excited about that part.”
The Copper House is planning its soft opening for the end of April.
