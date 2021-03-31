CDC website tracks how counties are keeping up with vaccinations

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - We’re getting a look at how our Kentucky counties are keeping up with vaccinations across the Commonwealth.
Hancock County is leading the charge locally with 22 percent of the county vaccinated, nearly 30 percent of folks over 18. That’s 5th best in the state.
In Daviess County,18.5 percent of residents have been vaccinated, about a percentage point lower in Hopkins County.
Union County is near the bottom of the CDC’s list, with 10.7 percent of people vaccinated thus far.
To see how other counties are doing, visit the CDC’s website.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.