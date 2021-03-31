Breezy & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mostly cloudy with spotty showers ending early. Northwest winds 10-20 miles an hour will drop high temps into the lower 50s. Tonight, mostly clear and sharply colder as lows drop into the upper 20s.
Thursday, Freeze Warning until 9:00 a.m. as temps drop into the upper 20s under clear skies. Sunny and brisk as high temps drop into the mid-40s. Friday, Freeze Watch until 9:00 a.m. as temps hover near record lows in the mid-20s under clear skies. Mostly sunny and chilly as high temps sneak into the lower 50s.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.