Alondra Vazquez earns All-MVC First Team recognition

In total, Vazquez completed the season with 332 kills, a total that paced the Valley and ranked 10th in the NCAA. Her career mark of 32 kills came in a dominant effort that was the first of its kind in the history of the conference. On March 7 at Drake, Vazquez totaled 32 kills and 32 digs in what was the first 30-dig, 30-kill performance in MVC history and one of fewer than 10 such efforts that have been recorded in the entire NCAA since the 1980′s.