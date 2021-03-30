Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners following Gov. Holcomb’s mask advisory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners say they’ll also be following Governor Holcomb’s mask advisory. No county mask mandate will go into place.
County commissioners tell us they have been following Governor Holcomb’s footsteps throughout this pandemic.
They say they’ll continue following the governor’s orders and lean on health care professionals for guidance.
”If it’s a privately owned restaurant and they want to require masks, they certainly can require masks,” stated Ben Shoulders, President of the commission.
