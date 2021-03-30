Traffic signal maintenance project set for SR 62 in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be lane restrictions on State Road 62 in Chandler for a traffic signal maintenance project.
Beginning on or around April 5, contractors will restrict one lane in each direction on S.R. 62 for traffic signal work.
Crews will be working in two different locations as a part of this project at the intersections of State Street and 4th Street.
Restrictions will be in place during daytime hours only.
During the project one lane will remain open at all times in both directions.
Work is expected to last until mid-April depending upon weather conditions.
