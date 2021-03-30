Suspect in deadly hit & run released to await trial

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The suspect in a 2019 hit and run in Rockport was released from jail Tuesday.
Court records show Amanda Huff could be brought to trial May 10, but time is also scheduled in October in case that doesn’t happen.
The records show, according to Criminal Rule 4(A), Huff had to either be tried before May 12, 2021 or released pending trial.
The crash happened in November 2019 near the intersection of Cherry and Washington.
The Sheriff says Eugene Hufnagel was driving a motorized, three-wheeled scooter and was hit by Huff.
She was later arrested and charged with five counts.
They include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, causing death when operating a vehilcle with sched. I or II controlled substance in the blood, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating while intoxicated with prior conviction.
