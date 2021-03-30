Showers tonight, cooler finish to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds and rain will overspread the Tri-State on Tuesday evening. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Winds will gust from the southwest at up to 30 mph, then shift to the northwest as the cold front moves through. Wednesday will be cloudy and cooler with falling temps and a few showers early in the day. Afternoon temps will range in the upper 40s. Clearing and colder for Thursday with lows near freezing and highs in the middle 40s. Friday will be the coldest morning of the week with a low of 26 and afternoon high of 50. Milder air returns over the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Saturday’s high will reach the mid 60s and Easter Sunday will top out in the middle 70s.