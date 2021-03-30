Puppy beaten to death in Mt. Vernon, prosecutor says

Mt. Vernon, Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Prosecutor says a man has been arrested after he beat a nine to ten-week-old puppy to death.
The Probable Cause Affidavit shows 31-year-old Robert Wolf admitted to deputies he hit the puppy several times after it bit his finger.
Deputies say they found the dead puppy in a trash bag that Wolf had set out for trash collection.
The prosecutor says Wolf is currently serving a house arrest sentence through Posey County Community Corrections for an unrelated conviction.
He’s now facing new criminal charges that include Torturing or Mutilating a Vertebrate Animal, a Level 6 Felony; Killing a Domestic Animal, a Level 6 Felony; and Cruelty to an Animal, a Class A Misdemeanor.
If convicted, Wolf faces six months to two and a half years in prison, plus a fine up to $10,000.
Wolf is in the Posey County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in Posey Circuit Court on March 31 at 1:00 p.m.
