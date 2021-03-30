Officials release Greater Evansville Health survey results

”This is pre-COVID, so we do have concerns, especially with mental health. 5.4 days in the last month, residents stated was not good for them. And we recognize that this past year has been hard on all of us. None of us have been spared from this pandemic. It is concerning that our baseline if you will in 2020, was that 5.4 days,” Andrea Hays, from the Wellborn Baptist Foundation, explained.