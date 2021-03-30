Newly renovated softball fields make it possible for more tournaments throughout the year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, city officials threw the first pitch on the newly renovated softball fields in Jack C. Fischer Park.
Renovations for the Kentucky Legends Fields at Jack C. Fischer Park came from a plan that started two years ago. Owensboro Parks and Recreation officials say they did their best to keep facilities competitive in the competitive baseball and softball markets.
Each field now includes a hybrid synthetic turf field, new irrigation, heating and cooling systems for the turf.
Spectators will also see more seating and shaded areas throughout the complex for their comfort as well.
City leaders say that the new amenities will make it possible to expand the number of tournaments during the colder months of the year.
They say on a normal year, they could host around 16 events that would generate between 16 to 17 million dollars a year.
They say they can generate an additional 5 to 6 million by adding tournaments in February and November.
Amanda Rogers says that the first tournament at the renovated fields happened back in February when Kentucky Wesleyan’s softball team hosted a tournament.
She says they have a long lineup of tournaments scheduled this summer and fall.
