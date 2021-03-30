Mustang Mach-e unveiled in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a beautiful day for a drive, and the brand new, all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E was unveiled in Evansville Tuesday at D-Patrick.
We were able to ride along on a test drive and talked to folks who think cars like this are a move in the right direction.
“I really love the idea, and I know in the future, probably, will be our only option,” said Debra Miller. “And that will probably be a good thing, yeah I guess, there is some tenacity now. Yeah, I like it and I like we are moving forward with some things that are better for the environment and the pocketbook.”
The Mach-E is Ford’s first SUV with the mustang name designed after the iconic sports car.
