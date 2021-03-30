Muhlenberg Co. Schools closed on Thurs.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - All Muhlenberg County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday.
A post on the district’s official Facebook says the Mustangs boys’ basketball team is playing in the KHSAA Sweet 16 tournament that morning.
They take on Fort Thomas Highlands at 10 Central Time at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Students have that day off if they want to go. There won’t be virtual learning that day either.
Students will make that day up at the end of the year.
May 19 will be the last day for students.
