Madisonville Police looking for mall burglary suspect

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a suspect.
They say around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, a man went through the emergency exit to get inside Parkway Plaza Mall.
Police say he burglarized Godfather’s Pizza, the Regional Jewelry Repair kiosk, and GameStop.
They say he also burglarized and vandalized a mall storage and maintenance area.
Police say he’s slender, white, and has several tattoos.
Please contact Det. Haynie at Madisonville Police Department (270) 821-1720 if you have information. You can also call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (270) 825-1111.
