Ky. lawmakers vote to allow scholarship tax credits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature has put the state on a path toward allowing a form of scholarship tax credits to start supporting private school tuition.
The House and Senate overrode Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto on Monday. The bill would create education opportunity accounts. The governor has predicted an override would trigger a court challenge.
Private donors backing the accounts would be eligible for tax credits. The grants could be used for educational expenses and for public school tuition.
On a limited basis, the money could go for private school tuition in several of the state’s most populated counties.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.