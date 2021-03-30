Ind. reports new COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, Indiana reported 757 new coronavirus cases and ten new deaths. One of them is in Vanderburgh County.
That brings the all time total in the state to 685,453 cases and 12,632 deaths.
The maps shows 21 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, zero new case in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 30 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that more than 79,000 Hoosiers ages 30 to 39 signed up for their free COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, the first day of their eligibility.
Governor Eric Holcomb announced last week that he is planning to open vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 16 and up on March 31.
He also said, starting April 6, decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local officials, and the statewide face-covering mandate will become a mask advisory.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,729 cases, 390 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,026 cases, 115 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,584 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,774 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,655 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,194 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,254 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,290 cases, 34 deaths
