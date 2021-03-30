Illinois reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 10 new cases in local counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Illinois health officials reported 2,404 new COVID-19 cases and 117 new deaths.
The state has now had 1,241,993 total cases and 21,273 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are five new cases in White County, three new cases in Wabash County, and one new case in both Wayne and Edwards counties.
There was one new virus-related death in Wayne County.
Illinois has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to higher education staff, government workers, and media.
As of Monday, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders also became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,707 cases, 50 deaths
- White County - 1,650 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,333 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 541 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.